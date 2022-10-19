Xbox October Update Will Finally Let You Mute The Console Boot-Up Chime

Xbox players will finally be able to mute their console's startup sound and power chime thanks to a new system update for Microsoft's consoles.

In a thread on Twitter outlining the new features that have arrived as part of the Xbox's October 2022 update, the official Xbox Twitter account said "a lot of fans" had requested the ability for Xbox consoles to boot up silently. But the silent boot and power chime options are just one of a handful of minor updates that have come to Xbox as part of the October update that fans might want to be aware of.

The leaves are changing, the Spirit Halloween stores are in full bloom, and it's time for a thread of October updates for your Xbox!

To start, you can now turn down your TV Volume right on your Xbox Series X|S console so long as it's connected by HDMI!

The new feature pairs nicely with another update--the ability to adjust TV volume directly through the Xbox, no TV remote required. This feature seems to be specifically for Xbox Series X|S owners, with the only caveat being the console will need to be connected to a TV via HDMI to make use of the feature. Considering most players are likely doing that already, it should be something most people will be able to take advantage of, especially when in a pinch and the TV remote is nowhere to be found.

An update to the Xbox mobile app gives players yet another way to edit in-game recordings and clips, similar to how it's currently done through Xbox consoles. Players will be able to edit and trim clips directly through the app, giving them a little more freedom when it comes to sharing those cool moments or game-winning plays on social media.

Changes have also come to the naming conventions for the console's various power options. Standby/Instant-On has been renamed Sleep, while Energy Saver/Energy Saving has been renamed Shutdown (Energy Saver). Additionally, Xbox Pass Keys and Guest Keys have been renamed Xbox PINs. For a full breakdown of everything included in the update, check out the official Xbox blog.

That's about it when it comes to the October update, but team Xbox has been busy in recent months. In September, Xbox added a number of new features, including noise suppression while using party chat, the ability to join Discord chat channels through the Xbox, the ability to customize the color of the Xbox button on Xbox Elite controllers, and more.