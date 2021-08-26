Xbox Mini-Fridge On Track For Holiday Release, Microsoft Confirms

The Xbox Mini-Fridge is still on track to release in Holiday 2021, according to Microsoft. In response to someone asking about the mini-fridge, the general manager of Xbox game marketing Aaron Greenberg confirmed that it is still set to release this holiday and the company will share more when they can.

Shown as a "World Premiere" during Xbox's E3 2021 showcase, the Xbox Mini-Fridge is shaped like an Xbox Series X console and appears to hold about 10 12oz cans inside. It had been previously confirmed to be in production after Xbox narrowly beat Skittles in a social media brand competition. The fridge was originally made to capitalize on people saying the console looks like a fridge, with a full-size one given to Snoop Dogg. The full-size version was also added to Dirt 5 as free DLC for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

People may have been concerned that the mini-fridge was going to miss its Holiday 2021 release window since it did not make an appearance during the Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream or during Gamescom Opening Night Live. Microsoft did announce other hardware coming this year to celebrate both the launch of Halo Infinite on December 8 and the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Microsoft announced the Halo Infinite Elite Controller and the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X, both of which are limited-edition items.