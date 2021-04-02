Xbox Mini-Fridge Gets One Step Closer To Happening

Microsoft will officially begun production on real Xbox mini-fridges that you can buy this year if the Xbox account wins a social media contest. Both Xbox and Skittles made it to the finals of Twitter's Best Of Tweets competition, and marketing boss Aaron Greenberg is calling on Xbox fans to help Microsoft win the competition.

"Ok...here goes. Help @Xbox win this and we'll put into production this year REAL XBOX SERIES X MINI FRIDGES! Yep, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait," he said.

You can vote in this poll to help Xbox win. Right now it's an extremely close race, with Xbox edging out Skittles by a 50.6% to 49.4% margin. The poll closes this morning, so now is your very last chance to help Xbox win the competition and put the mini-fridges into production.

Ok...here goes. Help @Xbox win this and we’ll put into production this year REAL XBOX SERIES X MINI FRIDGES! Yep, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait. #Xbox #BestofTweets https://t.co/vm5B0kZht1 pic.twitter.com/A28hWBP3Db — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021

Now, Microsoft had already said it was already planning to develop Xbox mini-fridges as a real product you can buy. But this is the first time that Microsoft is promising to release the Xbox mini-fridges as a real product, so it's a big deal.

The Xbox mini-fridge meme came about because people roasted the Xbox Series X for looking like, well, a refrigerator. Microsoft responded by agreeing that, yes, it does look like a fridge and went as far to create real Xbox fridges and send them to influencers like Snoop Dogg and The Rock, which in turn generated positive buzz for the brand.

If you want to own a real Xbox mini-fridge, now is your chance to have your voice heard.