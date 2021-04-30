The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Xbox Live's May The 4th Deals Are Live On Series X And Xbox One
You can grab games like Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars Squadrons, Star Wars Episode 1 Racer, and more with this Xbox Live sale.
May is coming, and that can only mean one thing: a bunch of Star Wars-related sales to celebrate the fan holiday "May the 4th." Microsoft has jumped the blaster a little early this year so its Star Wars Day deals are already available, offering more discounts than you can shake a gaffi stick at.
The Xbox Live deals page lists tons of deals including huge discounts on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Squadrons, and Battlefront 2. You can also catch up with the back catalog with games like Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Episode 1 Racer, and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. And if kid-friendly Lego games are more your speed, the sale also includes a wide variety of those along with associated DLC content.
If you happen to own an Xbox Series X|S now or plan to sometime soon, keep in mind that Jedi Fallen Order will be getting a free upgrade this summer. You can pick it up now for cheap and then be ready to see it with all the whizbang next-gen improvements.
The sale runs through May 4, and you can check out our picks for the best deals below. If you're looking for more to play on Xbox, read the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games to play right now.
Xbox May the 4th Sale 2021 - Best Deals
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $16 (
$40)
- Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition -- $20 (
$50)
- Star Wars Squadrons -- $20 (
$40)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 -- $6 (
$20)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition -- $10 (
$40)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic -- $5 (
$10)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 -- $5 ($10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy -- $5 (
$10)
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer -- $7.50 (
$15)
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga -- $5 (
$20)
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens -- $5 (
$20)
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition -- $6 (
$30)
- Star Wars: Republic Commando -- $5 (
$10)
