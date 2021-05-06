Xbox Live Issues Leave Some Players Unable To Launch Games

Update: As of about one minute after this was published, Microsoft reported that players should now be able to start using the affected services again. We'll continue to update if and when the situation changes again.

Original story follows...

Xbox players may not be able to open their games right now, and Microsoft is working on a solution. For those hoping to start Resident Evil Village once it's released late tonight, that fix will hopefully come sooner rather than later.

The Xbox Live--or Xbox Network, as it will soon be known--outage is listed on the official Xbox Support site, and in addition to major problems purchasing games and other products view the Xbox Store, players are also experiencing issues starting the games they already own. Digital games in general are having issues, as is Forza Horizon 4, in particular, with Microsoft being "close to resolving" the latter game's outage. The game's outage came after an update caused Xbox Series X and Series S players to experience crashes.

We're aware some users are unable to launch their games & apps. We're working with the proper teams now to get this resolved. You can watch for updates here or at https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) May 6, 2021

Other issues include launching cloud games, so if you got into the iOS beta for game streaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you may have to wait a little bit longer. The service is only available on iOS via the web browser, while Android players have access to it via a dedicated app.

You can use the "sign in" button listed below any of the issues that affect you on the support page to be notified when service has resumed. Other services, including friends and social activity, should be working as intended now.