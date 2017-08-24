Xbox Live Issues Have Been Resolved [UPDATE]

[UPDATE] According to the Xbox Live Status website, all of Xbox Live's issues have now been resolved. But as usual, your mileage may vary.

The original story is below.

Xbox Live is currently experiencing problems, according to Live's status webpage. Users are reporting issues with the Xbox Store, specifically with downloading past purchases or buying new games and apps.

These are similar issues that have cropped up on Xbox Live several times over the past few weeks. They most recently arose yesterday alongside more serious issues like problems with signing in and launching games. They took several hours for Microsoft to resolve.

"We are aware that some members may be having problems purchasing content," the Xbox Live Status page states. "We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we will be sure to provide you with frequent updates."

The issues are reported across Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, and other devices. We'll update this story as soon as they're fixed.