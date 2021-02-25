Xbox Live Is Down, Impacting CoD: Cold War Season 2's Launch

A major outage is impacting certain aspects of Xbox Live, preventing users from signing in. That is effectively locking people out of content and the ability to play games online--which is unfortunate timing with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 having just launched today.

Microsoft has already acknowledged the problem, with the Xbox Live status page highlighting an outage to multiple aspects of the service. On Twitter, it also provided an update, saying it's investigating the issue:

We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time. Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue. We will update here and on https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj when we have more information to share! — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 25, 2021

A subsequent update noted that party chat and the ability to purchase content are also impacted, so there are a variety of Xbox Live-centric services that aren't working correctly. There's no word on exactly when things will get back to normal, although the status page does suggest a fix could be near.