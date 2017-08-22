Xbox Live Facing Issues Right Now

Xbox Live is experiencing some issues right now. According to the Xbox Live Status page, core services such as signing in and creating accounts are affected. Additionally, purchase and content usage is running into problems, with issues occurring when trying to buy games, redeem codes, and download items.

The issues are affecting Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, and other devices. As always, your mileage may vary; services that work for some might not work for others. For its part, the Xbox Support account says Microsoft is investigating the issues.

Our teams are investigating issues with Xbox Live, including launching games. Details & SMS updates at https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) August 23, 2017

We will update this post in the minutes and hours ahead as the issues are resolved.

Halo community manager Brian Jarrard wrote on Twitter that Halo games are among those affected by the Xbox Live issues.

You can let us know in the comments below how Xbox Live is performing for you.