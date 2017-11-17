Xbox Live Black Friday 2017 Early Deals: All Xbox One Store Games On Sale Right Now

Black Friday 2017 is still a week out, but Microsoft has kicked off the Xbox Store's big annual sale. There is a huge number of games discounted as part of it, although for now, only Xbox Live Gold members will have access before the sale expands to include everyone next week. Provided you're interested in digital games, you'll probably be able to find something you're interested in.

As you'd expect, the bulk of the offers are available on Xbox One, where you'll find hundreds of games discounted. There's also a ton of DLC on sale, but for our comprehensive list, we've focused on games, special editions, bundles, and season passes, rather than individual DLC packs. In many cases, these prices aren't the best ones available this Black Friday; physical copies are often cheaper, as you can see in our roundup of all the Xbox One Black Friday 2017 game deals. But if you're looking for the convenience of digital games, the premium may be worth it.

Among the games on sale are some very recent releases. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is $30, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is $40, Assassin's Creed Origins is $42, Need for Speed Payback is $36, The Evil Within 2 is $30, NBA 2K18 is $42, and WWE 2K18 is $36. Additionally, numerous Xbox 360 games are on sale, many of which can be played on Xbox One through backwards compatibility. Those include Castlevania: Symphony of the Night for $5, Bully: Scholarship Edition for $7.49, Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas for $5 each, and Red Dead Redemption for $10. Across the board, you'll want to double check on pricing before jumping on a deal due to some oddities--for instance, The Witcher 3 for $20 looks good, but due to it seeing a larger discount, The Witcher 3: Complete Edition (which includes the game's DLC expansions) is also $20.

Below, you'll find our comprehensive list of all the Xbox One games, bundles, and season passes on sale. We've also included a limited selection of Xbox 360 games that support backwards compatibility on Xbox One. The full list is available on the Xbox website. For deals on hardware and accessories, as well as physical games, check out our full Xbox One Black Friday 2017 deals roundup. You can also see all of our Black Friday coverage through the links below.

Xbox Store Black Friday 2017 Game Deals

Xbox 360 (w/ Xbox One backwards compatibility support)

Alan Wake's American Nightmare -- $2.49

BioShock -- $5

BioShock 2 -- $5

BioShock Infinite -- $7.49

Bully: Scholarship Edition -- $7.49

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night -- $5

Fallout 3 -- $4.94

Fallout: New Vegas -- $4.94

Gears of War -- $4.94

Gears of War 2 -- $5

Gears of War 3 -- $5

Gears of War: Judgment -- $5

Grand Theft Auto IV -- $8

Lost Odyssey -- $6.24

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance -- $8

Red Dead Redemption -- $9.89

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare -- $5

Rainbow Six Vegas -- $6.59

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 -- $6.59

Xbox One