Xbox Last Chance Sale Features Hundreds Of Great Deals

Xbox saw no shortage of great sales during the holiday season last year, and despite the fact that the holidays are over, Microsoft isn't ready to end the savings just yet. From now until January 16 you'll be able to find hundreds of discounted games as part of the Last Chance Deals promotion. Included in the savings are hit titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil Village, and even the recently released Far Cry 6.

Blockbuster releases aren't the only games on sale during the Last Chance event. You'll also find dozens of smaller titles from the past few years, including a few gems such as Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons from Josef Fares, and the unique RPG Crown Trick that boasts some of the most interesting visuals you'll find in a game all year.

Many of the best deals, however, are on games that were likely overlooked in a jam-packed 2021. Riders Republic, Outriders, and even the award-winning Life is Strange: True Colors are all receiving steep discounts through the end of the week--and we're not sure when they'll see prices this low once the sale ends.

Be sure to check out the Microsoft Store for a full list of discounts, although we've handpicked some titles that are the perfect way to ring in 2022.

Best Xbox games on sale during the Last Chance promotion