Xbox Kicks Off Halo Infinite Launch Day With Some Fine Art

That must have cost a lot of Monet.

By on

Comments

Over the two decades that it has been in existence, Halo has established a unique art direction that has carried over to other games in the series and the rest of the franchise. That signature style has now been adapted into the finest of art, which you can currently find hanging in London's Saatchi Gallery until December 15, with a smaller replica on display at the Carrousel du Louvre shopping center in Paris until December 19.

Painted by artist Iva Troj, the piece measures almost 20 feet in length and is 10 feet tall. You can see the Master Chief masterpiece in more detail in the video embedded below.

Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

"I consequently spent a long time immersing myself in Halo's universe to bring this to life in the manner of an old master but depicting a modern battle, and I hope Halo fans and gamers everywhere enjoy the results--including those smaller Easter eggs that you might not notice at first glance," Troj said in a press release. "A rare combination of digital and traditional painting skills was required, as I worked alongside the 343 Industries development team; the painting was completed in just over a month."

If you'd like to own the art but you're unfortunately pressed for space, the good news is that you can download it directly from Microsoft's Halo Infinite website. It's available in a range of resolutions for desktop monitors, and there are a few vertical options for smartphones as well.

In other Halo news, you can check out our Halo Infinite campaign review and our review-in-progress of Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta. To see when the game launches in your region, you can check out our Halo Infinite unlock time guide.

