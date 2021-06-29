PS5 Restock Season 7 Week 4 Challenges Series X Restock Fortnite: Where To Search The Farm For Clues July Games with Gold GTA 6 Release

Xbox Is The Official Console Of Battlefield 2042

DICE and EA have announced a slew of new partnerships in preparation for Battlefield 2042's October 22 release, and Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S is one of them.

By on

6 Comments

Developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts have announced a new Microsoft partnership to make Xbox the official console of Battlefield 2042. This doesn't mean it's exclusive to Xbox, however.

To be specific, the Xbox Series S and Series X are the "official consoles of Battlefield 2042," according to a press release. All three said this was done to "ensure that the next entry in the Battlefield franchise is the best one yet." It's unclear exactly how DICE and EA will take advantage of Xbox Series X|S hardware or what this means for Battlefield 2042 players on other platforms.

Click To Unmute
  1. Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel - 6 Things You Might Have Missed
  2. Mass Effect Devs Break Down Their Favourite Moments
  3. Sea Of Thieves A Pirate's Life Video Review
  4. Marvel Future Revolution - Gameplay Debut Trailer
  5. Marvel Future Revolution - Campaign Story Trailer
  6. Gang Beasts, Limbo, Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life | Game Pass Show
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Team Fortress 2 Guns
  8. Scarlet Nexus Video Review
  9. Ratchet and Clank No Damage Challenge Powered by truth
  10. Why You Need to Play SCARLET NEXUS Twice
  11. 23 Hidden Gems You Should Know About
  12. Elden Ring - Everything We Know So Far

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Battlefield 2042 - Everything You Need To Know

DICE and EA announced four other partnerships in preparation for Battlefield 2042's October release: Nvidia (for the "ultimate PC experience"), Logitech (to "ensure players have Logitech integration"), Polaris (to "bring players the opportunity to operate authentic Polaris vehicles in Battlefield 2042"), and WD_BLACK (to ensure "gamers have the best possible gaming experience").

All five partnerships have been seemingly inked to bolster Battlefield 2042's gaming performance across both PC and Xbox consoles. Neither DICE nor EA have outlined if these deals will impact the game on PlayStation consoles, though Battlefield 2042 is launching on PS4 and PS5 this October.

We'll see more of Battlefield 2042 during EA Play Live, including a look at a brand-new game mode, on July 22 . Pro wrestler and G4 TV presenter Austin "Xavier Woods" Watson will host the event.

Battlefield 2042 is the latest entry in the long-running military shooter franchise. This time around, the focus is on larger-scale battles; Battlefield 2042 features a 128 players per match on current-get consoles and PC, though servers will be populated with bots if spots can't be filled by real players.

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Hit up our Battlefield 2042 preorder guide to learn about the bonuses and editions available before release day.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Battlefield 2042
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are 6 comments about this story
Load Comments (6)