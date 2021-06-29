Xbox Is The Official Console Of Battlefield 2042

Developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts have announced a new Microsoft partnership to make Xbox the official console of Battlefield 2042. This doesn't mean it's exclusive to Xbox, however.

To be specific, the Xbox Series S and Series X are the "official consoles of Battlefield 2042," according to a press release. All three said this was done to "ensure that the next entry in the Battlefield franchise is the best one yet." It's unclear exactly how DICE and EA will take advantage of Xbox Series X|S hardware or what this means for Battlefield 2042 players on other platforms.

DICE and EA announced four other partnerships in preparation for Battlefield 2042's October release: Nvidia (for the "ultimate PC experience"), Logitech (to "ensure players have Logitech integration"), Polaris (to "bring players the opportunity to operate authentic Polaris vehicles in Battlefield 2042"), and WD_BLACK (to ensure "gamers have the best possible gaming experience").

All five partnerships have been seemingly inked to bolster Battlefield 2042's gaming performance across both PC and Xbox consoles. Neither DICE nor EA have outlined if these deals will impact the game on PlayStation consoles, though Battlefield 2042 is launching on PS4 and PS5 this October.

We'll see more of Battlefield 2042 during EA Play Live, including a look at a brand-new game mode, on July 22 . Pro wrestler and G4 TV presenter Austin "Xavier Woods" Watson will host the event.

Battlefield 2042 is the latest entry in the long-running military shooter franchise. This time around, the focus is on larger-scale battles; Battlefield 2042 features a 128 players per match on current-get consoles and PC, though servers will be populated with bots if spots can't be filled by real players.

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Hit up our Battlefield 2042 preorder guide to learn about the bonuses and editions available before release day.