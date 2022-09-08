Xbox Is Testing Out A New Xbox Homepage, Expected To Launch 2023

A random selection of Xbox Insiders will be able to test out the new homepage over the coming months.

By on

Comments

Microsoft has announced that the Xbox UI is getting a visual overhaul, with a number of changes planned that will roll out as experiments for Xbox Insiders over the next few months.

Ivy Krislov, senior product manager lead at Xbox Experiences, shared an upcoming look at the new layout for the Xbox homepage, showing a cleaner, slightly more organized look to the page. "Starting this week, a random subset of Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring will see some layout, design, and ease of access changes as we experiment with different approaches," reads a post announcing the plans on an Xbox Wire blog post.

Click To Unmute
  1. PS5 Gets New Hardware And Software Improvements | GameSpot News
  2. Phasmophobia Apocalypse Update Trailer
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals DLC, Ditches Last Gen Consoles
  4. NBA 2K23: The City
  5. Claudia × Guren Blade | New Simulacrum Showcase | Tower of Fantasy
  6. Warframe | Veilbreaker Official Gameplay Trailer - Available Now On All Platforms
  7. Tower Of God Great Journey - Cinematic Trailer
  8. Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Gameplay Revealed
  9. PUBG Mobile - New Map Overview Trailer
  10. Little Nightmares - Mobile Reveal Trailer
  11. Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising - Reveal Trailer (Chozen Cut)
  12. The Hunter Gameplay Showcase | Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Best Gamescom Trailers 2022

Some key updates were outlined for the first round of preview of updates. There's a new "jump back in" row planned, which is designed to give players quick access to their most-recently-played games and apps. System apps like Settings, Store, Search and My Games & Apps will be easier to access as they will have their own tiles on Xbox Home.

There will also be "consistent design and visual identifiers with updated layouts to keep the experience familiar," and scrolling down will show players "curated categories and recommendations tailored to your gaming preferences."

The post notes that the rollout will be slow to start, and that Xbox will be iterating throughout the process, but a full launch of the new UI is planned for sometime in 2023. It wasn't specified whether this would be just for the Xbox Series X|S or if it will apply to the Xbox One as well, though the Insider program is for both generation.

Recently, Microsoft has received some criticism from PlayStation boss Jim Ryan over the handling of the former's pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and how long Call of Duty will still be on PlayStation following the deal.

Best Xbox Exclusive Games: 20 Picks For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)