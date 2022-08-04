Xbox Is Testing Game Pass Family Sharing

Microsoft has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan in two countries, which will allow users to share their subscription with other people. Available in Colombia and Ireland, subscribers can add up to four people in their country to their membership.

"Starting today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders can begin to preview a plan that allows multiple people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits," Microsoft's Tyler Mittleider wrote on Xbox Wire. "This makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and cloud by enabling you to add up to four people to your subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits."

Rumors of an Xbox Game Pass family plan surfaced earlier this year, and this test will determine how the service can be applied to a wider range of users. Colombian and Irish testers will need to sign up for an Xbox Insider preview account to take part, and existing time on a subscription will be converted to a new plan based upon the monetary value of the old membership. "For example, a full month of Ultimate will be converted to 18 days of membership for this plan," Mittleider explained.

Current pricing for Game Pass comes in at $10 for either the PC or console version, while the $15 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier adds a number of other expansive options for play. The biggest draw to the subscription is the Game Pass library, a collection of Xbox-exclusive titles available on day one and numerous third-party games. For the first half of August, the new games include Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Turbo Golf Racing, Two Point Campus, and several more.