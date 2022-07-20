Xbox Is Finally Getting Discord Voice Chat Integration

Xbox is finally introducing built-in Discord support, with Xbox Insiders getting it first, and everyone else at a later date.

Select Xbox Insiders will be able to try out the Discord integration later today (July 20), and as noted on the announcement post it will "expand to more in the coming weeks." Xbox Insider release notes are also coming later today which will provide more specific details.

What Discord on Xbox will look like.

You will be able to "chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from your console making it easy to connect with friends across mobile, Xbox, and PC."

While you're playing something on console, you'll be able to see who's on call with you, and who's speaking, the same as if you're using Discord on mobile or PC. And you'll be able to adjust the sound, as well as switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat.

Linking your Discord account to your Xbox account is already possible, but the post does note that you'll need to re-link it in order to use the voice chat features. Though if you're chatting on mobile and you click on the new option Join on Xbox, you'll also need the Xbox app to transfer voice chat from your Discord account to your Xbox.

Discord support on PlayStation began rolling out earlier this year, leaving the Nintendo Switch as one of the only big three to not have any form of Discord feature. It also means that PlayStation and Xbox players will easily be able to chat with one another while playing a cross-play title, like Fortnite.

PlayStation also invested in Discord last year, though it was only a minority investment. The chat service seems to have no interest in being acquired at this point in time, as a report circulated last year that Microsoft had considered acquiring Discord for around $10 billion, though the latter did not go through with it.