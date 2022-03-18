Xbox Insider Update Removes Ability To Upload Clips Directly To Twitter

A new Xbox update available for testers removes the ability to upload gameplay clips directly to Twitter. Windows Central downloaded the patch and found that it's now only possible to upload clips to your phone directly from the Xbox dashboard. Users can then share these on Twitter, but it's an extra step.

Xbox has included the ability to upload gameplay clips and screenshots directly to Twitter from the system for years. Microsoft has not said why it has removed this functionality in the new build for testers.

It is possible that this is not a permanent change and that the removal is only for testing purposes. But that would be odd. Windows Central contacted Microsoft for comment and did not hear back. GameSpot is also attempting to reach the company in an attempt to get more details on this.

Posting clips directly to Twitter is available on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. It's generally seen as a good feature that people enjoy to share moments from gameplay sessions without the need for dedicated capture equipment or applications.

