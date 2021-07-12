Xbox Insider Update Goes Live Today With Quick Resume Fix, Patch Notes Revealed
Xbox Series X|S games should no longer get stuck on a black screen after loading from Quick Resume with this new Insider update.
Microsoft has revealed the patch notes for a new Xbox Insider update, which goes live on July 12 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET for the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. The full patch notes are below, but the headlining feature is a Quick Resume fix.
Since the Xbox Series X|S's release, some games get stuck on a black screen after loading from Quick Resume. Reportedly, users had to close the game entirely to resolve the issue--if Quick Resume wasn't already disabled in that title because of the bug. This new update should alleviate that glitch.
The update also fixes language issues on the platform. Now, the language you select should reflect properly throughout the console's dashboard.
These are the only two problems this update addresses on Xbox Series X|S. There are a handful of known issues Microsoft is looking into--also outlined below--but they will require "more time to find a solution," according to the company. This includes issues with Microsoft Edge not working, controller inputs not registering, and audio not playing when Dolby Atmos is enabled.
Xbox Insider Update Patch Notes (July 12)
Fixes Implemented
Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:
- Games
- Fixed an issue where some Quick Resume titles would show a black screen when resuming and then reload from start.
- System
- Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console.
- Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.
Known Issues
We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution.
We’re still tracking these known issues:
- Apps
- Some users are reporting that apps are failing to launch and getting an “Update in Progress” message or seeing error code 0x80073D0F.
- Workaround: Uninstalling and re-installing the app should resolve the issue.
- We’ve received some reports that video playback stops while audio continues when watching streaming content in the Disney+ app.
- Workaround: Try pausing/restarting playback. If the behavior continues, try reboot the console and try playing the content.
- Audio
- Some users have reported that they are not hearing any audio with Dolby Atmos enabled.
- Dolby Vision for Gaming
- Some TVs do not support Dolby Vision at 120 Hz currently and will fall back to either 60 Hz or HDR. We are working closely with TV manufactures to update firmware support for Dolby Vision capabilities. Go to Settings>General>TV & Display Options>4K TV details and look for “Your TV setup supports Dolby Vision”.
- Users may notice that some titles such as Mass Effect: Legendary Edition might stop supporting Dolby Vision for Gaming after the initial release. This is expected while the feature is in Preview.
- Some users have reported Dolby Vision for gaming not performing as expected.
- Note: If you encounter an issue, please make sure to check the following:
- Ensure the TV has the latest firmware
- Use the Xbox-provided HDMI cable that was included with the console
- Connect the TV directly to the Xbox and try to see if the problem still persists (i.e. remove any AVRs, Soundbars, HDMI boxes, etc.)
- Edge (New)
- Console browser links will not work if a user chooses the “new” browser version when prompted.
- Workaround: Be sure to choose the “previous” version of Edge to ensure the page opens.
- Pins related to the new Edge browser will not work if you decide to remove your console from the Xbox System Update Preview or change your console to the Omega ring.
- Workaround: Pins should be deleted and re-added.
- Some users have reported some streaming content is not playing audio in the new browser.
- Workaround: Close the appcompletelyvia thecontext menu and then reopen the app and try playback again.
- Games
- We’ve received reports that controller input is not working when a game is launched.
- Workaround: Reboot the console and relaunch the game.
- Guide
- We are investigating reports of the audio mixer being unable to adjust chat/game audio levels.
- HDMI-CEC
- We’ve received some reports that HDMI-CEC is not working correctly.
- Note: Ensure that your TV supports HDMI-CEC and is also enabled before filing feedback.
- Home
- Some users have reported that the icon for a disc-based title is not appearing on the dashboard.
- My Games & Apps
- Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag.
- Narrator
- There are several sections of the dashboard that the Narrator does not currently read. We are aware of the issue and investigating.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
