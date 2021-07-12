Xbox Insider Update Goes Live Today With Quick Resume Fix, Patch Notes Revealed

Microsoft has revealed the patch notes for a new Xbox Insider update, which goes live on July 12 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET for the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. The full patch notes are below, but the headlining feature is a Quick Resume fix.

Since the Xbox Series X|S's release, some games get stuck on a black screen after loading from Quick Resume. Reportedly, users had to close the game entirely to resolve the issue--if Quick Resume wasn't already disabled in that title because of the bug. This new update should alleviate that glitch.

The update also fixes language issues on the platform. Now, the language you select should reflect properly throughout the console's dashboard.

These are the only two problems this update addresses on Xbox Series X|S. There are a handful of known issues Microsoft is looking into--also outlined below--but they will require "more time to find a solution," according to the company. This includes issues with Microsoft Edge not working, controller inputs not registering, and audio not playing when Dolby Atmos is enabled.

Xbox Insider Update Patch Notes (July 12)

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

Games Fixed an issue where some Quick Resume titles would show a black screen when resuming and then reload from start.

System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Known Issues

We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution.

We’re still tracking these known issues: