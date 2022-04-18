Xbox Gives You A Chance To Win $1 Million Through A Half-Court Shot At WNBA Game

Upload a video of yourself making a half-court shot in NBA 2K22 and you could be chosen to try it in real life for a $1 million prize.

Microsoft is teaming up with NBA 2K22 and the New York Liberty professional WNBA team to give one fan a chance take a half-court shot at an upcoming game with $1 million on the line.

The competition is called the Xbox $1 Million Half-Court Shot sweepstakes challenge. Anyone in the US who is 13 years or older can enter by posting a video of NBA 2K22 gameplay featuring a half-court shot on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #1MillionXboxShotSweepstakes.

One person will be chosen at random and given a paid trip to New York City, tickets to a Liberty game on July 23, and then the opportunity to try to make a half-court shot to win $1 million.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Lonescu said in a blog post, "We hear a lot of talk from NBA2K players, and now it's time to show us what they've got on the big stage. I'll be watching."

Anyone with a Microsoft Rewards account can redeem points or complete an Xbox punch card to earn additional entries. More details can be found here.

Even if the player misses, they still get a $10,000 prize, according to the fine print. Should the contestant sink the basket, they'll get $1 million paid as a 40-year annuity at $25,000 per year without interest. The winner could also opt for a lump sum payment of $626.507.37.

Half-court shot competitions like this are usually underwritten through prize indemnity insurance, so in the extremely unlikely event that the fan makes the basket, Microsoft will be covered and its insurance provider will have to pay out.

