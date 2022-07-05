Xbox Games With Gold Will Reportedly No Longer Offer Xbox 360 Titles From October

Games with Gold will reportedly no longer offer Xbox 360 games to download, as Microsoft says that it has reached the limit of which games it can offer through the service.

In an email sent out to Dutch Xbox Live Gold subscribers (via Wario64), Microsoft said that Games with Gold will stop offering Xbox 360 titles from October. Xbox One games, however, will still be available to download. We have reached out to Microsoft and will update this post as soon as we hear back from them.

"We have reached our possible limit to add Xbox 360 games to the catalog," Microsoft's message reportedly reads according to our translation. "Games with Gold's exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive discounts will continue to stay each month."

Starting in October, Xbox Games With Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 games (Microsoft has reached the limits to adding new X360 games to GWG). GWG will continue to offer Xbox One games.

Microsoft added that any claimed Xbox 360 Games with gold titles will still be available for a redownload regardless of membership. The program was originally introduced in 2013 for Xbox 360 consoles, and extended to Xbox One consoles in 2014 as a bonus for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Xbox 360 titles began appearing on Xbox One when the backwards compatibility program kicked off, although that particular effort to preserve classic Microsoft games officially concluded in November 2021.

Xbox Game Pass has also seen the appeal of Games with Gold somewhat diluted over the years, as that subscription program has regularly offered newer and bigger games within its own library. To see what's on the horizon, you can check out the updated list for all the Xbox Game Pass titles arriving in July.