Xbox Games With Gold (June 2021): Free Xbox Series X And Xbox One Games Announced

June's Games with Gold freebies for Xbox Live Gold (and Game Pass Ultimate) subscribers have been announced. The King's Bird and Shadows: Awakening are free for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers this month, while the Xbox 360 freebies are NeoGeo Battle Coliseum and Injustice: Gods Among Us. The King's Bird and NeoGeo Battle Coliseum will be free to claim on June 1, while Shadows: Awakening and Injustice will be available on June 16. The entire lineup is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The King's Bird is an artistic, physics-based platform adventure game, where you discover the truth hidden away by a tyrannical ruler. It will be available through the entire month of June.

Shadows: Awakening has you taking control of a demon summoned to consume the souls of dead heroes. It presents a tough challenge and a tense story to match. It will be available from June 16-July 15.

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum is a tag-team mash-up featuring your an array of NeoGeo fighters with a bunch of original heroes as well. It will be available June 1-15.

Finally, Injustice: Gods Among Us is a fighter from the creators of Mortal Kombat, pitting iconic DC Comics characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman against each other. It's known for its dark story revolving around a tyrannical Superman. It will be available June 16-30.

Sign up for Game Pass You can try out Ultimate and get your first month for $1. See Game Pass at Microsoft

Three of May's games are still available. Armello and Tropico 4 are available through May 31, and Dungeons 3 will be available through June 15.

Free Games with Gold for June 2021