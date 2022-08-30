Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For September 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of monthly free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. September's Games with Gold lineup includes Gods Will Fall, Double Kick Heroes, Thrillville, and Portal 2. The latter pair of games are the final backwards compatible classics that Microsoft is giving away via Games with Gold. Starting in October, the service will only include games from the Xbox One era and up.

Portal 2 is the star of the show in September. The classic puzzle-shooter is widely considered to be one of the best games of its era. The sequel expanded greatly on the already-brilliant foundation of the original. Featuring a campaign that's roughly double the length of its predecessor, Portal 2 added some seriously great mechanics to the formula. If you've never played Portal 2, do yourself a favor and check it out next month. It even has a separate cooperative campaign that you can play alongside a friend. Portal 2 will be free in the back half of September.

Prior to Portal 2 landing on the service, you can add Thrillville to your Xbox library. Thrillville is an amusement park management sim that originally released in 2006. If you've ever played Rollercoaster Tycoon, Thrillville isn't all that different, but it does have an actual narrative. Along with managing the park's day-to-day activities, you have to complete missions to move on. There are five parks in total to oversee. Thrillville also has a bunch of mini-games that can be played solo or with friends. You can grab Thrillville until September 15.

We started with the backwards-compatible classics because they are just a bit more exciting than the Xbox One games for September. All month long subscribers will be able to claim Gods Will Fall, an action game that released last year. You play as a Celtic warrior in a fight against a numerous gods that control the world. Gods Will Fall does offer an interesting spin on the roguelike genre and features challenging combat, so it's worth checking out if you like those sorts of action games.

Rhythm game fans should give Double Kick Heroes a try when it's up for grabs starting September 16. This side-scrolling action game features musical instruments as weapons to stave off hordes of zombies. There are 24 levels with heavy metal music to work your way through. The soundtrack includes a handful of licensed tracks, and you can make your own music with the included level editor.

Xbox Games with Gold free games September 2022

Gods Will Fall (September 1-30)

Double Kick Heroes (September 16-October 15)

Thrillville (September 1-15)

Portal 2 (September 16-30)