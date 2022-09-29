Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For October 2022 Revealed

Xbox has announced the next lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be free to claim in October. It marks the first month where the Games With Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games. Sadly, this means the lineup for October, and seemingly future months, only features two games.

Though Microsoft announced this change months ago, it's still a bit of a bummer to see Games with Gold freebies halved from four to two each month, especially since the backward-compatible titles were often more exciting than the Xbox One games.

All month long subscribers will be able to grab Windbound, an adventure game set on the Forbidden Islands. In order for Kara to survive and thrive on this mysterious chain of islands, she needs to scour the lands for resources, craft weapons, and even build a makeshift boat to travel the seas. With harsh elements and an assortment of fantasy creatures roaming the lands, the Forbidden Islands is a dangerous yet beautiful sandbox. Windbound released in 2020 to mixed reviews, but anyone who likes survival-adventure games should give it a go.

Starting October 16, members can claim Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition, a strategy sim set during World War II. As the commander of a bomber crew (of course), it's your job to pick the right team members, prepare your bomber, and, most importantly, manage your resources and delegate tasks during the mission. Each crew member is procedurally generated and has their own unique traits. You can't get too attached, though, as Bomber Crew features permadeath. With colorful cartoon visuals and lighthearted dialogue, Bomber Crew doesn't take itself too seriously. Unlike a lot of World War II games, Bomber Crew is appropriate for kids, so it'll be a good one for your youngsters to try next month.

Xbox Games with Gold free games October 2022

Windbound (October 1-31)

Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition (October 16-November 15)