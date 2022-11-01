Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For November 2022 Available Now

The latest free game for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers is available now. November's Games with Gold lineup includes Praetorians - HD Remaster and Dead End Job. The former is live and available to claim all month, while Dead End Job will be available starting November 16. It's the second month of the new Games with Gold strategy, which drops backward-compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 titles, reducing the freebies from four to two. You can also claim one of October's free games, Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition, until November 16.

Praetorians - HD Remaster is, of course, a remaster of the 2003 real-time strategy game set during the early days of the Roman Empire. The remaster released in 2020 to positive reviews thanks to overhauled visuals and quality-of-life improvements that brought the classic closer to modern standards for the genre. The story takes place across battlefields scattered throughout Egypt, Italy, and other countries. Though the scope and structure of this RTS isn't quite as grand as many modern strategy games, it's definitely worth checking out if you're in the mood to play an RTS.

Halfway through November subscribers will be able to snag Dead End Job, a humorous twin-stick shooter with cartoon graphics inspired by The Ren & Stimpy Show and other cartoons from the era. Your job is to hunt ghosts with your plasma blaster and vacuum pack that is reminiscent of Luigi's Mansion. Dead End Job can be played solo, but it's probably best played with a friend via local co-op. It supports drop-in, drop-out cooperative ghost-hunting for the entire adventure. Thanks to procedurally generated levels, no two runs will feel exactly the same.

Xbox Games with Gold free games November 2022