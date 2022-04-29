Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has unveiled the Games with Gold lineup for May 2022. As usual, Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to claim four games: Yoku's Island Express, The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk, Viva Pinata: Party Animals, and Hydro Thunder Hurricane. The freebies will start going live on May 1.

If you're a fan of metroidvanias and pinball (who isn't?), Yoku's Island Express will be a treat. Released in 2018, Yoku's Island Express beautifully marries pinball mechanics with the side-scrolling adventuring of metroidvanias. You play as a dung beetle who arrives to a relaxing tropical island to become the new courier. Unfortunately for Yoku, things don't go quite as planned and he has to save the day. The cleverly designed world is filled with platforming tests as well pinball boards that Yoku uses to bounce around and make progress. It's a charming adventure with colorful visuals and a pleasant atmosphere. It earned a 9/10 in our Yoku's Island Express review and will be available to claim all throughout May.

The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk is a point-and-click adventure set in Asposia, a world led by the "flute nose dynasty." Unsurprisingly, it's a quirky game filled with eccentric characters. The Last Wind Monk has been praised for its humorous writing, interesting characters, and hand-drawn art. If you're looking for a narrative-focused game with some light puzzles, The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk is worth trying when it's up for grabs on May 16. It currently holds a "Very Positive" user rating average on Steam.

Viva Pinata: Party Animals is a Mario Party-esque game that originally released for Xbox 360. Designed as a game show, you compete against friends in fast-paced minigames to see who can earn the most candy. It's a solid multiplayer game to play alongside family and friends. Meanwhile, Hydro Thunder Hurricane was an Xbox Live Arcade boat racing game. It aims to be chaotic rather than realistic, as it features power-ups and zany obstacles.

Don't forget that you can also claim one of April's Games with Gold freebies, Hue, until May 15.

Xbox Games with Gold May 2022

Yoku's Island Express (May 1-31)

The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk (May 16-June 15)

Hydro Thunder Hurricane (May 1-15)

Viva Pinata: Party Animals (May 16-31)