The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2021 Revealed
Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can grab four freebies next month, including Tropico 4 and Lego Batman.
Microsoft has unveiled May's Xbox Games with Gold lineup, and it's arguable that the backwards-compatible Xbox 360 games lead the way. Lego Batman and Tropico 4 will be free for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers next month, while the Xbox One freebies include Dungeons 3 and Armello. Lego Batman and Armello will be free starting May 1, while Tropico 4 and Dungeons 3 will be available on May 16. All four of the freebies are playable on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Armello is a digital tabletop game set in a dark fairy tale world ruled by animals. You play as a hero attempting to become the leader of Armello. To get to that point, you have to slowly work your way through strategic card-based battles, make friends, and complete a wide variety of quests. If you like card-based role-playing games and board games, Armello is worth checking out. It'll be free all throughout May.
Dungeons 3 is a dungeon simulator where you play as Thalya, the leader tasked with commanding troops to create diabolical dungeons. Dungeons 3 has a single-player campaign with 20 mainline missions and a co-op mode where you and your partner can construct dastardly dungeons together. Dungeons 3 will be free from May 16 to June 15.
Sign up for Game Pass
You can try out Ultimate and get your first month for $1.See Game Pass at Microsoft
Lego Batman released way back in 2008, but if you're looking for a game to play with the family, it's still a good one to check out. In Lego Batman, the Caped Crusader and Robin must track down the most notorious villains of Gotham, including Riddler, Penguin, and Joker. Lego Batman, like all Traveller's Tales Lego games, has breezy gameplay mechanics and a lighthearted tone. It will be free from May 1 to May 15.
Haemimont Games' Tropico 4 is a strategy management sim that places you in the role of El Presidente. You work to create a prosperous nation, tending to your citizens' needs and thwarting attacks from enemies of the government. The satirical storyline is compelling and bolsters the solid strategy and management sim mechanics. Tropico 4 will be free from May 16 to May 31.
You still have until April 30 to claim two of April's free games: Vikings: Wolves of Midgard and Hard Corps: Uprising. Truck Racing Championship will be free until May 15, too.
Free Games with Gold for May 2021
- Armello -- May 1-31
- Dungeons 3 -- May 16-June 15
- Lego Batman -- May 1-15
- Tropico 4 -- May 16-31
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Today Only: Get A Super-Fast 1TB SSD For Just $100
- Best Gaming Deals On Friday: Persona 5 Strikers For $40, Monster Hunter Rise For $50, And More
- GameStop's Big Spring Sale Is Live Now
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (3)
- 9 Free PS4 And PSVR Games Up For Grabs Now
- More Than 600 Xbox Games Discounted In Massive Spring Sale
- Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear Collection Sold Out, More Coming Soon
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation