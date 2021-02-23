Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For March 2021 Revealed

February is winding down, so it's almost time for a new batch of Games with Gold freebies for Xbox Live subscribers. Microsoft has unveiled the four free games joining the Games with Gold program in March: Warface: Breakout, VALA: Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, Metal Slug 3, and Port Royale 3. Like usual, there are a pair of Xbox One games and two older games that are playable via backwards-compatibility.

March's freebies are fairly underwhelming compared to the current slate. If you haven't secured February's Games with Gold freebies, you still have until the end of the month to add Resident Evil, Gears 5, and Lost Planet 2 to your library. Dandara: Trials of Fear edition will be free until March 15, too.

This story is developing