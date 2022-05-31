Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For June 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has unveiled the Games with Gold lineup for June 2022. As usual, Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can claim four free games next month--a pair of modern titles and two older games playable on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via backwards compatibility. June's Games with Gold lineup features Aven Colony, Project Highrise: Architect's Edition, Super Meat Boy, and Raskulls.

Aven Colony is a city-building game that asks you to build a home for humans on an alien planet. You can control every aspect of the experience, from infrastructure decisions to the health and well-being of your colonists. Aven Colony has multiple difficulty levels, so you can tailor the experience to your skill set. It's available to claim all throughout June.

Project Highrise is a different type of management sim than Aven Colony. It's a 2D tower-building game that solely revolves around building and managing skyscrapers. Project Highrise is a spiritual successor to the 1994 PC game SimTower: The Vertical Empire. You can claim it for free from June 16 to July 15.

If you somehow haven't played Super Meat Boy yet, now's your chance to play one of the early massive success stories of Xbox Live Arcade. Super Meat Boy is a challenging precision-platformer that remains every bit as great today as it was when it released in 2010. Super Meat Boy is free until June 15. Meanwhile, Raskulls is a zany action-platformer with cartoon visuals and more than 60 side-scrolling levels. It will be free in the second half of June.

Xbox Games with Gold June 2022 lineup

Aven Colony (June 1-30)

Super Meat Boy (June 1-15)

Project Highrise: Architect's Edition (June 16-July 15)

Raskulls (June 16-30)