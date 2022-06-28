Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For July 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for July 2022. As usual, the batch of freebies includes four games, two Xbox One titles and two backwards-compatible games that originally released on Xbox 360. Once again, the new Games with Gold lineup doesn't include anything too flashy; instead, it's a collection of games that normally retail for $20 or less: Beasts of Maravilla Island, Relicta, Thrillville: Off the Rails, and Torchlight.

Beasts of Maravilla is the newest game of the bunch. The colorful 3D adventure game launched last June. As a wildlife photographer, you track and observe the magical creatures that inhabit Maravilla Island. It's a tranquil game that revolves around exploring the colorful scenery. Beasts of Maravilla Island will be free all throughout July. It holds a "Very Positive" user rating average on Steam, so it'll be worth checking out.

Relicta will probably be of interest for puzzle game fans. Played from a first-person perspective, you wear special gloves that can manipulate gravity and magnetism to solve physics-based puzzles. Throughout the adventure, you slowly solve the mysteries of an abandoned lunar base. Relicta will be free from July 16 to august 15.

Xbox Series X and Xbox One users have a pair of great backwards-compatible games to check out next month, too. Torchlight is a stellar Diablo-like action-RPG played from an isometric perspective. Anyone who likes Diablo's gameplay loop will probably have a good time with Torchlight. Meanwhile, Thrillville: Off the Rails is a theme park sim that contains some truly wild (and dangerous) rides. Thrillville has more than 100 missions as well as dozens of minigames. Thrillville will be free in the first half of July, and Torchlight will be up for grabs starting July 16.

If you haven't claimed June's Games with Gold lineup yet, there are three games available right now, including the city-building strategy game Aven Colony.

Xbox Games with Gold July 2022 lineup

Beasts of Maravilla Island (July 1-31)

Relicta (July 16-August 15)

Thrillville: Off the Rails (July 1-15)

Torchlight (July 16-31)