Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For July 2021 Revealed

Microsoft has revealed July 2021's Games with Gold lineup. Planet Alpha and Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break are the pair of Xbox One freebies. As usual, you'll also be able to snag two backwards-compatible titles: Conker: Live and Reloaded and Midway Arcade Origins. The new freebies will start to go live on July 1. In the meantime, you can still claim several of June's Games with Gold freebies.

Planet Alpha is a gorgeous side-scroller set on a mysterious alien planet. You're constantly being hunted by strange enemies, which leads to fast-paced platforming sequences as well as sections where stealth is required. You're able to alter the solar cycle to change from day to night and vice versa, which is used to solve puzzles and get the upper hand on enemies. Planet Alpha will be free all throughout July.

Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break is a competitive tower defense game that lets you build your own maps to compete against friends in a variety of hectic game modes. Rock of Ages 3 is a lighthearted game that aims to be funny. Throughout the story, you'll meet some interesting characters, including Krampus and the Flying Spaghetti Monster. Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break will be available to claim from July 16 to August 15.

Conker: Live and Reloaded is an original Xbox remake of the N64 cult classic Conker's Bad Fur Day. Although the characters are cute, Conker: Live and Reloaded is decidedly not a game for kids. Conker loves swearing and drinking booze. If you've never played this peculiar platformer, you can snag it for free from July 1 to July 15.

Midway Arcade Origins may be the best freebie of the bunch purely because of its variety. The compilation collects 31 Midway arcade games, including Rampage, Smash TV, Joust, Gauntlet, and many more. You can claim it for free from July 16 to July 31.

If you don't already have an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription, Microsoft is running a great promotion right now for new subscribers. You can get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for only $1.

Free Games with Gold for July 2021