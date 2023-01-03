Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For January 2023 Revealed
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to claim two free games in January.
Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers can claim two free games for January 2023: Iris Fall and Autonauts. The two games differ slightly in their availability periods. Iris Fall is available from January 1-31, and Autonauts can be claimed from January 16-February 15.
Iris Fall features puzzles that rely on a light and shadow system. Players follow a girl named Iris as she follows a black cat--leading to mysteries and more. The game features a unique monochrome art style and a gothic atmosphere.
Autonauts is a crafting and building game. Players land on a planet and start building their colonies. There's a variety of activities, from fishing to farming. All this can be done with the help of workerbots, who you can train. Autonauts has a low-poly art style.
December 2022's Xbox Games with Gold free games included Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Players still have until January 15 to get Bladed Fury, a side-scrolling action game inspired by China's Warring States period.
If you aren't already an Xbox Game Pass member, you can get your first month for only $1.
Xbox Games with Gold free games January 2023
- Iris Fall (January 1-31)
- Autonauts (January 16-February 15)
