Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For January 2023 Revealed

Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers can claim two free games for January 2023: Iris Fall and Autonauts. The two games differ slightly in their availability periods. Iris Fall is available from January 1-31, and Autonauts can be claimed from January 16-February 15.

Iris Fall features puzzles that rely on a light and shadow system. Players follow a girl named Iris as she follows a black cat--leading to mysteries and more. The game features a unique monochrome art style and a gothic atmosphere.

Autonauts is a crafting and building game. Players land on a planet and start building their colonies. There's a variety of activities, from fishing to farming. All this can be done with the help of workerbots, who you can train. Autonauts has a low-poly art style.

December 2022's Xbox Games with Gold free games included Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Players still have until January 15 to get Bladed Fury, a side-scrolling action game inspired by China's Warring States period.

If you aren't already an Xbox Game Pass member, you can get your first month for only $1.

Xbox Games with Gold free games January 2023

Iris Fall (January 1-31)

Autonauts (January 16-February 15)