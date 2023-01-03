Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For January 2023 Revealed

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to claim two free games in January.

By on

Comments

Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers can claim two free games for January 2023: Iris Fall and Autonauts. The two games differ slightly in their availability periods. Iris Fall is available from January 1-31, and Autonauts can be claimed from January 16-February 15.

Iris Fall features puzzles that rely on a light and shadow system. Players follow a girl named Iris as she follows a black cat--leading to mysteries and more. The game features a unique monochrome art style and a gothic atmosphere.

Click To Unmute
  1. 25 Biggest Open World Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  2. Every GameSpot 10/10 Reviewed Game (Up to 2022)
  3. Payday 3 Teaser Trailer
  4. P90: The Weird SMG That Became A Gaming Icon
  5. 10 Best Zelda Breath Of The Wild Glitches Of 2022
  6. Firearms Expert’s MOST CURSED Weapons Of 2022
  7. DRAGON QUEST TREASURES | Launch Trailer
  8. Being A Gamer In 2022
  9. 14 Best Steam Deck Games To Play Right Now
  10. How The Steam Deck Is Changing Console Gaming
  11. Our Favorite Games That Didn't Make Our Top 10
  12. Colt 1911: Pop Culture's Most Iconic Pistol - Loadout

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss

Autonauts is a crafting and building game. Players land on a planet and start building their colonies. There's a variety of activities, from fishing to farming. All this can be done with the help of workerbots, who you can train. Autonauts has a low-poly art style.

December 2022's Xbox Games with Gold free games included Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Players still have until January 15 to get Bladed Fury, a side-scrolling action game inspired by China's Warring States period.

If you aren't already an Xbox Game Pass member, you can get your first month for only $1.

Xbox Games with Gold free games January 2023

  • Iris Fall (January 1-31)
  • Autonauts (January 16-February 15)
The Best Xbox Game Pass Games
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Autonauts
Iris.Fall
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)