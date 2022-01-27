The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For February 2022 Revealed
Broken Sword 5, Hydrophobia, Aerial Knight's Never Yield, and Band of Bugs are free next month for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.
Xbox has revealed the next batch of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. February's Games with Gold lineup includes two Xbox One games and a pair of Xbox 360 games that are backwards compatible. There's probably a good chance you haven't heard of some of these games, but here they are: Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse, Aerial Knight's Never Yield, Hydrophobia, and Band of Bugs.
Broken Sword 5 is a point-and-click adventure game that originally released as an episodic game starting in 2013. It revolves around a stolen painting and a grand conspiracy created by the Devil. If you like classic adventure games, Broken Sword 5 is worth checking out. It earned an 8/10 in our Broken Sword 5 review. The adventure game will be free all month long.
Aerial Knight's Never Yield is a 3D automatic runner that launched last year. Set in a futuristic version of Detroit, Aerial Knight's Never Yield stars Wally, a young man searching for answers to the city's problems. If you're a fan of fast-paced side-scrollers, it might be worth checking out. Plus, you could beat the game in one sitting, as each run only lasts around 1.5 hours. Aerial Knight's Never Yield will be available to claim February 16 to March 15.
Hypdrophobia is an action-adventure game set in a floating city that will be free during the first half of the month. Meanwhile, Band of Bugs is a turn-based tactics game starring, you guessed it, bugs.
Xbox Games with Gold for February 2022
- Broken Sword 5 - Available February 1-28
- Aerial Knight's Never Yield - Available February 16-March 15
- Hydrophobia - Available February 1-15
- Band of Bugs - Available February 16-28
