Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For August Announced
Darksiders 3, Yooka-Laylee, and more are free in August for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.
Microsoft has unveiled the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for August 2021. As always, there are a pair of Xbox One games and two titles that are playable with backwards compatibility. Next month's freebies are definitely an improvement from recent months, as Xbox users can snag Darksiders 3, Yooka-Laylee, Lost Planet 3, and Garou: Mark of the Wolves. You still have until the end of the month to claim two of July's freebies, Planet Alpha and Midway Arcade Origins. Meanwhile, Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break will be free until mid-August.
Free Games with Gold for August 2021
- Darksiders 3 -- August 1-31
- Yooka-Laylee -- August 16-September 15
- Lost Planet 3 -- August 1-15
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves -- August 16-31
