Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For August 2022 Revealed

Xbox has revealed the next batch of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members. The Games with Gold August lineup includes Calico, ScourgeBringer, Saints Row 2, and Monaco. As usual, you're getting two Xbox One games as well as a pair of Xbox 360 titles that are backwards compatible. August is the penultimate month for Xbox 360 freebies, as the Games with Gold program is ditching the older titles in favor of just focusing on Xbox One games.

Xbox Games with Gold free games August 2022

Calico (August 1-31)

ScourgeBringer (August 16-September 15)

Saints Row 2 (August 1-15)

Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine (August 16-31)

If you've been playing Stray on PlayStation, you'll be happy to know that another cat game will be available to claim all month long on Xbox. Calico, a community sim that launched in 2020 to positive reviews, is all about building the town's cat cafe. This relaxing game with colorful graphics tasks you with designing and decorating the cafe to make it a great place for adorable cat pawls.

The other Xbox One freebie is ScourgeBringer, which also happens to be in August's Prime Gaming lineup. ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced action-platformer with a roguelite structure. If you like challenging side-scrollers, you should check out ScourgeBringer when its free from August 16 to September 15.

Ahead of the Saints Row reboot's release on August 23, you can revisit Saints Row 2, which will be free to claim during the first half of August. Saints Row 2 is an open-world adventure in the vein of Grand Theft Auto. While it's dated in some respects at this point, the over-the-top action makes it decent fun on a rainy day.

In the back half of August members can claim Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine, a heist game that launched in 2013. This stealth-action game can be played solo or alongside friends.