Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For April 2022 Revealed

Xbox has revealed the next batch of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The Games with Gold lineup for April includes two Xbox One games and a pair of Xbox 360 games, all of which are playable on Xbox Series X|S, too. As has become the norm for Games with the Gold in the Game Pass era, April's lineup is pretty underwhelming from a value perspective. Subscribers can claim Another Sight, Hue, Outpost Kaloki X, and MX vs. ATV Alive next month.

Set in a steampunk version of London at the turn of the 20th century, Another Sight stars a girl and her cat. After Kit loses her eyesight, she has to rely on Hodge (the cat) to help her explore the underground world. For fans of Neil Gaiman, Another Sight will certainly be worth checking out, as its world was inspired by Gaiman's wonderful novel Neverwhere. Another Sight will be free all throughout April.

Although Hue is more than five years old and is often on sale for cheap, if you haven't played this puzzle-platformer yet, you should give it a try next month. Hue's gameplay revolves around changing the colors around you to solve puzzles. In addition to clever puzzle mechanics, Hue is well-written and has a great soundtrack. Hue will be available to claim from April 16 to May 15.

Outpost Kaloki X is a city-building management sim set on a space station that was an Xbox Live Arcade launch title on Xbox 360 way back in 2005. It'll be up for grabs for the first half of the month. Starting April 16, subscribers can grab the off-road racing game MX vs. ATV Alive.

In the meantime, don't forget to claim March's Games with Gold lineup if you haven't already. The Flame in the Flood and SpongeBob's Truth or Square are available until the end of the month, and Street Power Soccer is live until April 15.

Xbox Games with Gold April 2022