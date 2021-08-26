The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Xbox Games With Gold For September 2021 Announced
Free is a nice price.
Microsoft has announced the September 2021 lineup for Games With Gold, and there will be four titles in all made available to members at no cost throughout the month.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also get these games as part of their bundled Gold membership. The titles include the role-playing fantasy game Warhammer: Chaosbane and the indigenous action-adventure game Mulaka, which puts you into the shoes of the local shaman. Konami's Zone of the Enders HD Collection, which includes Zone of the Enders and The 2nd Runner, is also coming next month, alongside the fighting game Samurai Shodown II.
You can see the full rundown below. Microsoft says it would otherwise cost $100 to buy all four games and that you can collect about 4,000 in Gamerscore by playing these four games, if that matters to you.
Free Xbox Games With Gold For September 2021
- Warhammer: Chaosbane -- September 1-30
- Mulaka -- September 16-October 15
- Zone of the Enders HD Collection -- September 1-15
- Samuai Shodown II -- September 16-30
If you don't already have an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription, Microsoft is running a great promotion right now for new subscribers. You can get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for only $1.
