Xbox Games With Gold For October 2021 Announced

Microsoft has announced the free Games With Gold titles coming to Xbox in October, and there are four in all. These include Aaero, Hover, Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X. You can see the full schedule below.

Xbox Live Gold members can claim these titles as part of their subscription. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can get them, too, as Gold is bundled into that offering.

Aaero is an Xbox One game that has players racing through surreal environments and taking on epic bosses. The game features licensed music from Noisia, Flux Pavilion, Katy B, The Prototypes, and Neosignal. Aaero is free October 1-31.

If you don't already have an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription, Microsoft is running a great promotion right now for new subscribers. You can get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for only $1.

Hover is also an Xbox One game. Set in a 3D open world, you join a rebellious group known as the Gamers and then fight the law by performing stunts and combos on your journey to an Orbital Station. Hover will be free October 16-November 15.

Harmony of Despair, meanwhile, is an Xbox 360 side-scroller title that is playable via backwards compatibility. "Step into the shadows of the hell house to vanquish your old-nemesis, Dracula," reads a line from the game's description. Harmony of Despair supports up to six players in co-op. Harmony of Despair is free October 1-15.

Finally, Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is Capcom's classic game where you must help Claire Redfield find her brother Chris, who has gone missing in Europe. Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is free October 16-31.

While you have to wait a little longer for October's games to appear, be sure to grab the remaining September Games With Gold titles now before they expire.

Free Games with Gold for October 2021