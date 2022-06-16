Xbox Games With Gold For June 2022: 3 Free Games Are Up For Grabs Now

Three free games are available now on Xbox as part of June 2022's Games with Gold lineup. Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now claim Aven Colony, Project Highrise: Architect's Edition, and Raskulls. In the first half of the month, Super Meat Boy was up for grabs. As usual, the freebies include a mix of modern and older games playable on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

Aven Colony is a city-building game that asks you to build a home for humans on an alien planet. You can control every aspect of the experience, from infrastructure decisions to the health and well-being of your colonists. Aven Colony has multiple difficulty levels, so you can tailor the experience to your skill set. It's available to claim throughout June.

Project Highrise is a different type of management sim than Aven Colony. It's a 2D tower-building game that solely revolves around building and managing skyscrapers. Project Highrise is a spiritual successor to the 1994 PC game SimTower: The Vertical Empire. You can claim it for free through July 15.

Meanwhile, Raskulls is a zany action-platformer with cartoon visuals and more than 60 side-scrolling levels. It's free until the end of June.

We hope that you claimed Super Meat Boy, if you hadn't played it yet. Super Meat Boy is one of the best precision-platformers ever made, and the Xbox Live Arcade version that was up for grabs featured the original (and better) soundtrack, as opposed to the one featured in subsequent releases of the game.

If you're not currently an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, Microsoft is running a phenomenal deal on Game Pass Ultimate. New and returning subscribers can get their first three months for $1.

Xbox Games with Gold June 2022 lineup

Aven Colony (June 1-30)

Super Meat Boy (June 1-15)

Project Highrise: Architect's Edition (June 16-July 15)

Raskulls (June 16-30)

Editor's Note: Article updated on June 16, 2022