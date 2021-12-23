Xbox Games With Gold For January 2022 Announced

Microsoft has revealed the free Xbox Games With Gold titles for January 2022, and they include a few classic shoot-'em-up games that should have retro arcade enthusiasts excited. NeuroVoider, Aground, Radiant Silvergun, and Space Invaders Infinity Gene are all free in January, with two available beginning on January 1 and the other two unlocking on January 16.

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For January 2022

NeuroVoider (January 1-31)

Aground (January 16-February 15)

Radiant Silvergun (January 1-15)

Space Invaders Infinity Gene (January 16-31)

The games are available with both an Xbox Live Gold subscription and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, with the first two being Xbox One games and the latter two being Xbox 360 games--all will work on Xbox Series X|S, as well. Game Pass continues to grow, and it will be getting future games like Sniper Elite 5 on launch day. You can get some of December's free games now before they expire, as well, including Tropico 5 and The Escapists 2.

Radiant Silvergun is one of Treasure's most acclaimed shooters, first launching in arcades and on the Sega Saturn and serving as the predecessor to Ikaruga. Space Invaders Infinity Gene, meanwhile, is a cerebral take on the series that's comparable to something like Tetris Effect.

