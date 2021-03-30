Xbox Games With Gold For April 2021 Revealed

April is nearly upon us, and that means Xbox Live Gold subscribers, including Game Pass Ultimate members, are getting a new batch of free games very soon. Microsoft has now announced the full lineup, and they include Vikings: Wolves of Midgard and Truck Racing Championship for newer titles. Additionally, games that released on the Xbox 360, including Dark Void and Hard Corps: Uprising, are on the way.

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, which was originally released in 2017, takes players to the mythological world of Midgard, where they fight against Jotan and other creatures of Ragnarok. The other current-gen freebie, Truck Racing Championship, came out in 2019. Like its name suggests, it is a big-rig racing game featuring 45 vehicles and 14 circuits.

April's other free Games With Gold titles include Dark Void, an Xbox 360 game that originally released in 2010. Players can fight against hostile aliens on the ground or in the air with a special jetpack feature. The fourth and final freebie for April is Hard Corps: Uprising, the 2011 run-and-gun action game set in the Contra universe.

Given the month of March is about to end, now is a good time to pick up the remaining Games with Gold titles for March before they expire. As announced previously, these include Warface: Breakout and Port Royale 3, which leave the program on March 31. You have a little longer to claim VALA: Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, which will remain free until April 15.

Free Games With Gold For April 2021

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard -- April 1-30

Dark Voice -- April 1-15

Truck Racing Championship -- April 16-May 15

Hard Corps: Uprising -- April 16-30

For more games to play on Xbox One or Xbox Series X this month, check out our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.