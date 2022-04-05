Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks For April 2022 Revealed

It's a new month, and that means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are now able to claim additional "perks" as part of their membership. Perhaps the most exciting and noteworthy one is the ongoing offer for Ultimate members to grab a free 30-day trial to Paramount+.

This is a good deal because the Halo TV show just premiered, so if you sign up now for the trial, you'll be able to watch most of the nine episodes in the first season. This offer is good for new subscribers only. Some of Paramount+'s other shows include the Yellowstone prequel 1883 and Star Trek: Picard.

Game Pass Ultimate members can also score a three-month trial of Marvel Unlimited, the digital comic book platform. It boasts a library of more than 29,000 digital comics involving stories about all your favorite Marvel franchises and characters.

In terms of game deals, Black Desert players on console can pick up the O'dyllita gift bundle, which comes with various digital extras for the MMO. Additionally, Apex Legends players on console can grab the Endless Possibilities weapon charm for their character as part of their Ultimate membership perks.

Microsoft also just announced some new games coming to Game Pass in April, including MLB The Show 22 and Life is Strange: True Colors. Microsoft also announced all the games leaving Game Pass in the first part of April.