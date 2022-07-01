Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks Available In July 2022

In addition to offering access to a library of games across console, PC, and the cloud, Pass Ultimate also offers plenty of additional perks for subscribers. These include discounts and free items within the service, as well as through third-party applications like Discord.

Best of all, this perks have no additional cost. However, not every perk lasts forever and new things are added fairly regularly, so your time to claim them is limited. Check in on your Xbox console, Xbox Mobile App, or even the PC Xbox App to see what is offered. Once you've claimed it, be sure to check in on the relevant game or service to see if your items are there.

Here are all the perks available to claim as of July 1, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Origins - Deluxe Pack

This pack includes the Ambush at Sea mission, The Desert Cobra pack (with 1 outfit, 2 legendary weapons, 1 legendary shield, and one mount), and 3 Ability points.

Discord Nitro - 3 months

This bonus is valid for first time Nitro users and grants 3 free months of Discord Nitro features like custom emoji usages, a profile banner, per server avatars, 2 Server Boosts a mouth and HD video.

The Elder Scrolls Online - Cliff Ram Pack

This perk adds a goat mount, face tattoos and two crates to your in-game collection.

Eternal Return (PC) - Skins and Boosts Premium Bundle

This bundle lets Eternal Return players obtain A-Coin and XP Boosts as well as 3 skins: Midnight Shinobi Yuki, Champion Jan, and Magnolia Orcle Hyejin.

Fall Guys - Robo Rabbit

Grants access to the Robo Rabbit skin for Fall Guys.

Fifa 22 - Supercharge Pack

For Ultimate Team, this pack includes 10 players rated 80 or above or your choice of one of four Team of the Season Loan Players.

Halo Infinite - Pass Tense Razorback Bundle

This bundle includes a bright green “Pass Tense” Razorback Vehicle Coating, four 2XP Boosts, and four Challenge Swaps.

Hulu (No Ads) - 2 Month Free Trial

Exactly what it says: two months of the No Ads tier of Hulu for free, if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Idle Champions - Year 3 All-Star Pack

Includes the Mastermind Krull Skin and gold chest and champion unlocks for Avren, Havilar, Krul, Melf, and Nova.

Madden NFL 22- Face of the Franchise Pack

Grants Face of the Franchise and The Yard: General Player Class Starting at Level 10 and a Tom Brady Gear Capsule.

Marvel’s Avengers - Ms. Marvel Future Suit pack

Includes the titular Future Suit for Ms. Marvel, as well as 3 day hero’s catalyst and a 3 day fragment extractor.

MLB The Show 22 - Launch Bundle

Includes 10 free packs for the game’s Diamond Dynasty mode.

Naraka: Bladepoint - Awakening Bundle

Adds the Viper Ning outfit Awakening and Xbox-themed headwear to your game.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis - June Member Monthly Bonus

5 N-Half Scape Dolls and 50 Photon Chunks to assist in battles and item strengthen respectively in the online RPG.

Smite - Slipknot Starter Pack

Includes Poseidon, Chaac, Raijin, their Voice Packs, and more content. Smite is included with this pack.

Super Animal Royale - Season 4

Includes the Green and Black Thomas Gun, Green and Black Sniper, Green and Black Onesie, and Green and Black Nightcap cosmetics.

Worlds of Warships: Legends - Mythical Might Bundle

Grants two ships for World of Warships: Tier V UK cruiser Leader, Tier III French Premium battleship Turenne, as well as other in-game goodies.

Yu Yu Hakusho