Xbox Game Pass Titles For Second Half Of August 2022 Include Four Day-One New Releases

The next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have been announced, the the list includes one title launching today, August 16, and four additional day-one new releases by the end of the month. Eight titles in all are headed to Game Pass before the month is out, barring any additional surprises.

Out today is the coffee brewing game/conversation Coffee Talk, in which players brew coffee and then talk to people about their issues. The game is available across console, PC, and the cloud.

The rest of August 2022's Game Pass releases

On August 23, Midnight Fight Express comes to Game Pass as a day-one new release. This is a "brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet" game that will be available for console, PC, and cloud. Game Pass will then add the open-ended puzzle game Exapunks for PC on August 25, while Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition hits Game Pass for PC that day as well.

The next day-one new release for Game Pass is Commandos 3 - HD Remaster, a high-definition remaster of the game tactics game originally released in 2003. Another day-one release is Immortality, the next game from Her Story designer Sam Barlow, which releases on August 30 for console, PC, and cloud.

Ubisoft's adventure game Immortals Fenyx Rising comes to Game Pass on August 30, which is also the day that the puzzle-platformer Tinykin comes to Game Pass on console and PC as a day-one new release.

This is the second wave of new additions to Game Pass for August 2022. The first batch included Ghost Recon: Wildlands and Offworld Trading Company, among others.

Microsoft has a Gamescom event lined up for later this month, so it's always possible the company has more surprises and announcements to come, potentially including updates on Game Pass.

August 2022 Xbox Game Pass (Second Half)

August 16

Coffee Talk -- console, PC, cloud

August 23

Midnight Fight Express -- console, PC, cloud

August 25

Exapunks -- PC

Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition -- console, PC

August 30