Xbox Game Pass Titles For Rest Of April Includes Bugsnax, 7 Days To Die, And More

Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles to come in the second half of April, and the list includes three titles that are available right now.

The racing game F1 2021 is now available on Xbox Game Pass through the cloud for Ultimate members as part of their EA Play membership. Additionally, EA's Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered adds cloud support today for Ultimate subscribers. Also out today on Xbox Game Pass is the wonderfully named Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, which follows the story of a turnip who is trying to pay back his debts to a corrupt onion mayor.

The Xbox Game Pass lineup for the remainder of April 2022

Then on April 26, Xbox Game Pass adds the open-world RPG 7 Days to Die, along with the turn-based game Research and Destroy. On April 28, Xbox Game Pass members can pick up Bugsnax as a day-one release on Xbox following its debut for other platforms years ago. Another day-one release, the action-RPG Unsouled, launches on April 28 as well.

This is the second wave of Xbox Game Pass releases for April. There have already been 10 Game Pass releases so far this month, including MLB The Show 22, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Lost in Random. Xbox users can also claim the April 2022 Games With Gold lineup.

Xbox Game Pass Rest Of April 2022 Releases

April 19

F1 2021 -- Cloud

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered -- Cloud

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion -- Cloud, console, PC

April 26

7 Days to Die -- Cloud, console, PC

Research and Destroy -- Console, PC

April 28