Xbox Game Pass Titles Announced For June

Microsoft has revealed the latest batch of games that'll be available in June for Xbox Game Pass, which will start the month off with a mix of detective work, despair, and medieval melee combat.

The handcrafted world of puzzles and secrets in The Wild at Heart is available right now on cloud devices that support Game Pass, while Ubisoft's long-running multiplayer combat bloodsport For Honor will be available from June 3 on Xbox consoles and the cloud.

On June 8, Game Pass for PC will add Backbone, a post-noir detective mystery set in a dystopian world. Plus you can play as a raccoon gumshoe named Howard Lotor in this game, which is pretty neat.

June is off to a solid start on Xbox Game Pass

Finally, Darkest Dungeon will be made available on June 10 for console, PC, and the cloud. A challenging gothic roguelike with turn-based RPG elements, Darkest Dungeon not only challenges you to survive dangerous catacombs with a team of flawed heroes, but you'll also have to deal with the lingering mental strain placed on these adventurers as they venture further into the darkness.

To make room for these new games, several other titles will be leaving Xbox Game Pass. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Night Call, West of Dead, Wizard of Legend, and Observation will all rotate out of the service on June 15. A number of perks can also be claimed if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription, which you can see in the breakdown below:

Xbox Game Pass New Additions

June 1

The Wild at Heart - Cloud

June 3

For Honor - Cloud and console

June 8

Backbone - PC

June 10

Darkest Dungeon - Cloud, console, and PC

Leaving Xbox Game Pass June 15

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Console)

Night Call (Cloud, Console, and PC)

West of Dead (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Wizard of Legend (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Observation (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Dirt 5: Power Your Memes Pack – Available Now

Super Animal Royale: Founder's Edition Pack – Available Now

Apex Legends: Knockout City Weapon Charm – June 3

Recent additions to Game Pass include off-road racing game SnowRunner, puzzle game Peggle 2 for the cloud, and Knockout City for console and PC. If you're looking to see what else is worth playing on Microsoft's subscription service, check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass and our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available currently.

