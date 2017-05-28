Xbox Game Pass Sign-Ups "Really Strong"

Microsoft launched a Netflix-style program called Xbox Game Pass last week, and it appears the early reaction to it has been strong.

Writing on Twitter, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said it's "just the start" for the Xbox One program, but "early signups and feedback have been really strong..."

@LordRutger @majornelson I'm glad you like it. Just the start but the early signups and feedback have been really strong, thanks for that. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 26, 2017

Xbox Game Pass arrived last week for Xbox Live Gold members with a 14-day free trial. The official launch for everyone is slated for June 1, so there is not much longer to wait.

For $10/month, subscribers can play more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games (via backwards compatibility) on Xbox One as much as they want for as long as the title is available. The catalog will be refreshed on a monthly basis as a small number games are added and others removed.

Some of the high-profile Xbox Game Pass titles in the catalog now include Halo 5, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, and Resident Evil 0. You can see all of the Xbox Game Pass titles right here.