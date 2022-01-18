Xbox Game Pass Reaches 25 Million Subscriptions

Microsoft has announced that its Xbox Game Pass service now has more than 25 million subscribers globally. With Activision Blizzard joining its ranks, Microsoft is preparing to expand the Game Pass library with a number of games pulled from that company's catalog.

"We also announced today that Game Pass now has more than 25 million subscribers," Microsoft said in the announcement. "As always, we look forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass."

"We will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard's incredible catalog," Microsoft said.

The current deal, which is valued at close to $70 billion, will see Microsoft and Activision Blizzard operate independently until the acquisition is formally complete. The Activision Blizzard team will report directly to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, while Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will remain in his current position.

As for the more immediate future of Game Pass, it looks like several games have leaked early. Posted on Reddit this week, the second half of January will reportedly see Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Death's Door, The Hitman Trilogy, Nobody Saves The World, Pupperazzi, Windjammers 2, Taiko No Tatsujin The Drum Master, and Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition arrive on the subscription service.

For more on Game Pass, you can check our guide to every game on Xbox Game Pass, the best Xbox Game Pass games, and the best Xbox Series X games to play right now.