Xbox Game Pass October Lineup Adds Persona 5 Royal, A Plague Tale: Requiem, And More

As we head into the waning days of October, spooky season is well underway and Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games. The rest of this month will include some creepy games to set the Halloween mood, along with a stellar Japanese RPG making its Xbox debut for the first time.

The highest-profile game of the bunch may be Persona 5 Royal, widely regarded as one of the best RPGs of all time and the recipient of a rare 10/10 from GameSpot. Most Persona games have only appeared previously on PlayStation, but Atlus recently announced it would be expanding to other platforms like PC, Xbox, and Switch. This marks the first time Persona 5 has appeared on Xbox at all, and it's included with your Game Pass subscription on October 21.

Another headliner is A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the action-adventure game centered around swarms of ravenous rats. That game is available today. Soon you'll also be able to play through the full horror series Amnesia with the Amnesia Collection and Amnesia: Rebirth, along with Soma from the same studio, all coming October 20. Signalis rounds out the psychological horror on October 27.

Finally, a few more light-hearted romps round out the lineup, including the FPS roguelike Gunfire Reborn, the adventure game anthology Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, and the multiplayer exploration game Phantom Abyss.

Xbox Game Pass Second Half Of October 2022

October 18

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem -- Cloud, Console, PC

October 20

  • Amnesia: Collection -- Cloud, Console, PC
  • Amnesia: Rebirth -- Cloud, Console, PC
  • Phantom Abyss -- Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC
  • Soma -- Cloud, Console, PC

October 21

  • Persona 5 Royal -- Cloud, Console, PC

October 27

  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery -- Cloud, Console, PC
  • Gunfire Reborn -- Cloud, Console, PC
  • Signalis -- Cloud, Console, PC
