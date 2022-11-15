Xbox Game Pass November Wave 2 Titles Include Norco, Gungrave GORE, And More
The spice must flow in the latest update to Xbox Game Pass this month.
Microsoft has announced its second wave of titles coming to Game Pass in November, a collection of eight games spread across co-op, strategy, and action genres. Pentiment and Somerville, which were confirmed in the first wave of announcements, are out today and the rest of the month includes a few more day-one releases.
November 17 will have four games to look forward to in total, starting with 4X real-time strategy game Dune: Spice Wars on PC. From there, Game Pass subscribers can download an "eastpunk" action-RPG where you fight monsters from Southeast-Asian folklore, called Ghostlore, and can dive into some 2D platforming featuring a group of brave rabbit explorers in Lapin. The critically acclaimed Southern Gothic point-and-click narrative adventure game Norco rounds out the latest entries on that day.
On November 22, there's some stylish third-person action to look forward to in Gungrave G.O.R.E, a game that gives you unlimited bullets and plenty of weapons to use as you bulldoze through enemies. November 29 kicks off with multiplayer game Insurgency: Sandstorm and physics-driven adventure RPG Soccer Story, while November 30 caps off the month with brutal co-op action shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Only the PC version of Darktide will release that day, with the console version coming at a later date.
As usual, the new Game Pass arrivals will require some titles to be removed from the library, so say goodbye to Archvale, Final Fantasy XIII-2, and six other games on November 30. If you're looking for a Game Pass subscription deal, you can currently get a three-month subscription for $31 on eBay .
November 17
- Dune: Spice Wars -- PC
- Ghostlore -- PC
- Lapin -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- Norco -- Cloud, Console
November 22
- Gungrave G.O.R.E -- Cloud, Console
November 29
- Insurgency: Sandstorm -- Cloud, Console, and PC
- Soccer Story -- Cloud, Console, and PC
November 30
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide -- PC
