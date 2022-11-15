Xbox Game Pass November Wave 2 Titles Include Norco, Gungrave GORE, And More

Microsoft has announced its second wave of titles coming to Game Pass in November, a collection of eight games spread across co-op, strategy, and action genres. Pentiment and Somerville, which were confirmed in the first wave of announcements, are out today and the rest of the month includes a few more day-one releases.

November 17 will have four games to look forward to in total, starting with 4X real-time strategy game Dune: Spice Wars on PC. From there, Game Pass subscribers can download an "eastpunk" action-RPG where you fight monsters from Southeast-Asian folklore, called Ghostlore, and can dive into some 2D platforming featuring a group of brave rabbit explorers in Lapin. The critically acclaimed Southern Gothic point-and-click narrative adventure game Norco rounds out the latest entries on that day.

Xbox Game Pass November

On November 22, there's some stylish third-person action to look forward to in Gungrave G.O.R.E, a game that gives you unlimited bullets and plenty of weapons to use as you bulldoze through enemies. November 29 kicks off with multiplayer game Insurgency: Sandstorm and physics-driven adventure RPG Soccer Story, while November 30 caps off the month with brutal co-op action shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Only the PC version of Darktide will release that day, with the console version coming at a later date.

As usual, the new Game Pass arrivals will require some titles to be removed from the library, so say goodbye to Archvale, Final Fantasy XIII-2, and six other games on November 30. If you're looking for a Game Pass subscription deal, you can currently get a three-month subscription for $31 on eBay .

Xbox Game Pass Second Half Of November 2022

November 17

Dune: Spice Wars -- PC

Ghostlore -- PC

Lapin -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Norco -- Cloud, Console

November 22

Gungrave G.O.R.E -- Cloud, Console

November 29

Insurgency: Sandstorm -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Soccer Story -- Cloud, Console, and PC

November 30

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide -- PC