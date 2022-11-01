Xbox Game Pass November Lineup Adds Return To Monkey Island, Pentiment, And Vampire Survivors

Fans of quirky indie games, classic franchises, and handcrafted sci-fi adventures are in for a treat this month on Xbox Game Pass.

By on

Comments

Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games arriving in November, which include a few standout indie games, a brand-new adventure from Obsidian Entertainment, and a cult-classic IP.

The biggest games of the new lineup include Vampire Survivors on November 8. Return to Monkey Island on November 10, and Pentiment on November 15. Released back in October, Return to Monkey Island features series creator Ron Gilbert back in the captain's chair and continues the story of The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. The game got a 9/10 score from GameSpot, with reviewer Richard Wakeling noting that it feels like a "heartfelt and nostalgic adventure" aimed at longtime fans of the series.

Click To Unmute
  1. The Highs And Lows Of Modern Warfare 2's Launch | GameSpot News
  2. God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Odin & Freya
  3. Evil West - Game Overview Trailer
  4. Riven Announcement
  5. Apex Legends: Eclipse Battle Pass Trailer
  6. MultiVersus - Black Adam Gameplay Trailer
  7. History of God of War
  8. Men of War II — Dev Diary #2
  9. DOTA 2 - Cave Johnson Announcer Pack
  10. Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Overview Trailer
  11. Gungrave G.O.R.E - Brandon Heat
  12. Return of the Damned: A Sea of Thieves Adventure | Cinematic Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Return To Monkey Island Review

Vampire Survivors plays like an homage to Castlevania where you slowly gather power and turn your supernatural slayer into a mobile tornado of whips, cats, and garlic force-fields. It recently exited its early access phase and is now a full release, and has been exclusive to PC until today's Game Pass announcement confirming an Xbox console release. It's also currently on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Pentiment is the other big game for the month, a medieval murder mystery with a distinct illustrated style from Obsidian Entertainment. The game unfolds over 25 years during early 16th century Germany, and the entire game looks like it was ripped from the pages of a manuscript from that time period.

Games launching today include sidescrolling beat-em-up The Legend of Tianding and a pair of narrative zombie apocalypse adventures in the form of The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Later on this month, you can look forward to atmospheric 2D adventure Ghost Song on November 3, sports sim Football Manager 2023 on November 8, and the hand-crafted sci-fi experience of Somerville as a day one release on November 15.

A number of games are leaving Game Pass soon, though, so you only have a few more days to play Art of Rally, Fae Tactics, and a few more. If you're looking for a Game Pass subscription deal, you can currently get a three-month subscription for $31 on eBay .

Sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

New subscribers get their first month for $1

See deal at Microsoft

Sign up for PC Game Pass

New subscribers get their first month for $1

See deal at Microsoft

3-month Game Pass Ultimate Membership

$40 (was $45)

See at Amazon

Xbox Game Pass First Half Of November 2022

November 1

  • The Legend of Tianding -- Cloud, Console, and PC
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season - PC
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season - PC

November 3

  • Ghost Song -- Cloud, Console, and PC

November 8

  • Football Manager 2023 Console -- Cloud, Console, and PC
  • Return to Monkey Island -- Cloud, Console, and PC

November 10

  • Vampire Survivors -- Console – November 10

November 15

  • Pentiment - Cloud, Console, and PC
  • Somerville -- Console and PC
The Best RPGs On Xbox Game Pass
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Return to Monkey Island
Vampire Survivors
Somerville
Pentiment
The Legend of Tianding
Football Manager 2023
Ghost Song
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)