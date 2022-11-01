Xbox Game Pass November Lineup Adds Return To Monkey Island, Pentiment, And Vampire Survivors

Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games arriving in November, which include a few standout indie games, a brand-new adventure from Obsidian Entertainment, and a cult-classic IP.

The biggest games of the new lineup include Vampire Survivors on November 8. Return to Monkey Island on November 10, and Pentiment on November 15. Released back in October, Return to Monkey Island features series creator Ron Gilbert back in the captain's chair and continues the story of The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. The game got a 9/10 score from GameSpot, with reviewer Richard Wakeling noting that it feels like a "heartfelt and nostalgic adventure" aimed at longtime fans of the series.

Vampire Survivors plays like an homage to Castlevania where you slowly gather power and turn your supernatural slayer into a mobile tornado of whips, cats, and garlic force-fields. It recently exited its early access phase and is now a full release, and has been exclusive to PC until today's Game Pass announcement confirming an Xbox console release. It's also currently on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Pentiment is the other big game for the month, a medieval murder mystery with a distinct illustrated style from Obsidian Entertainment. The game unfolds over 25 years during early 16th century Germany, and the entire game looks like it was ripped from the pages of a manuscript from that time period.

Games launching today include sidescrolling beat-em-up The Legend of Tianding and a pair of narrative zombie apocalypse adventures in the form of The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Later on this month, you can look forward to atmospheric 2D adventure Ghost Song on November 3, sports sim Football Manager 2023 on November 8, and the hand-crafted sci-fi experience of Somerville as a day one release on November 15.

A number of games are leaving Game Pass soon, though, so you only have a few more days to play Art of Rally, Fae Tactics, and a few more. If you're looking for a Game Pass subscription deal, you can currently get a three-month subscription for $31 on eBay .

Xbox Game Pass First Half Of November 2022

November 1

The Legend of Tianding -- Cloud, Console, and PC

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season - PC

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season - PC

November 3

Ghost Song -- Cloud, Console, and PC

November 8

Football Manager 2023 Console -- Cloud, Console, and PC

Return to Monkey Island -- Cloud, Console, and PC

November 10

Vampire Survivors -- Console – November 10

November 15

Pentiment - Cloud, Console, and PC

Somerville -- Console and PC