Xbox Game Pass Losing 9 Games Soon, Including Outer Wilds

Despite no official announcement coming down from Microsoft as of yet, it looks like nine games are leaving Xbox Game Pass very soon, including the very good game The Outer Wilds.

Pure Xbox was first to notice that the official Game Pass app states that The Outer Wilds is listed under the "leaving soon" tab for console and PC. GameSpot has confirmed this as well. Other titles leaving the service soon, according to the app, will include Embr, Gorogoa, Iron Harvest, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Scarlet Nexus, Secret Neighbor, The Pedestrian, and Tropico 6. Again, Microsoft has not made any official announcements about titles leaving Game Pass yet, so this is not yet completely confirmed. The titles are reportedly set for removal on December 31.

Now Playing: Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye - Official Launch Trailer

Microsoft typically adds and removes titles from the Game Pass library twice per month. As of yet, however, Microsoft has not announced a Wave 2 of additions and removals for December, despite there being fewer than two weeks left in the month.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for more on the next titles coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass. As usual, Game Pass members save 20% on all games, so subscribers can buy the games leaving the service at a nice discount.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving December 31

According to the Xbox app

  • Embr -- Console, PC
  • Gorogoa -- Console, PC
  • Iron Harvest -- PC
  • Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars -- Console, PC
  • The Outer Wilds -- Console, PC
  • Scarlet Nexus -- Console, PC
  • Secret Neighbor -- Console, PC
  • The Pedestrian -- Console, PC
  • Tropico 6 -- Console, PC
